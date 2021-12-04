Multiple people arrested on drug-related charges

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A Moss Landing fisherman has been arrested, along with two other people, on drug and gun-related charges

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the arrests came after a lengthy investigation into the fisherman which led them to a hotel in Seaside.

It was there the 47-year-old suspect was found with a loaded "ghost gun" and a "large amount of meth, cocaine and cash" according to investigators.

A 39-year-old woman and 48-year-old man were also with Wetle and subsequently arrested on drug charges.

As part of the investigation, the DEA and sheriff's office detectives also searched a home on the 1200 block of Old Stage Road where an additional undisclosed amount of cocaine and methamphetamine and cash was found.

Investigators also located 10 firearms, all of which were considered "unserialized ghost guns."