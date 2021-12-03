Police: Suspect in 2018 Greenfield murder investigation has been arrested

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a 2018 Greenfield homicide investigation.

Greenfield Police said Nathyn Timothy Gallardo is accused of shooting 32-year-old Joseph Suniga in February 2018.

At the time of the shooting, police said Suniga was riding his bike on Apple Avenue. Greenfield Police said the case went cold, since they were unable to identify a suspect and had offered a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Detectives and Monterey County Cold Case Task Force later looked into the case, they were able to find information on Gallardo. On Thursday, police conducted a search warrant and arrested him in Soledad on Pacifico for the murder.

An arraignment hearing for Gallardo has not been scheduled as of Friday morning.

Soledad Police, Salinas Police, Monterey County Sheriff, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation assisted with Gallardo's arrest.

They also conducted two other search warrants this week in relation to the cold case investigation. According to police, Isaac Aguilar was arrested on Tuscany Avenue for manufacturing and possession of a 9mm “ghost” gun, a rifle, narcotics, and a butane hash oil lab. A “ghost” gun is a homebuilt firearm that is unregistered and has no serial number, making it untraceable.

These are all on going investigations. Anyone with more information can contact Sergeant Mattke at 831-233-1302, Detective Diaz at 831-324-5253, or Bill Clark from the Monterey County Cold Case Task Force at (831) 755-5070 or by email at ClarkB@co.monterey.ca.us.