Annual Christmas tree lighting celebration held in Marina.
Marina, Calif. (KION) People in Marina are now feeling the holiday spirit.
On Friday evening the Marina Foundation along with the City of Marina organized a tree lighting ceremony with people in the community.
The Marina Police Department carried out a Facebook live at the event.
Residents gathered at Vince Dimaggio Park at 6 p.m. for the annual tradition.
People are encouraged to help donate to the Marina Foundation for community events like these at the following link:
http://www.themarinafoundation.org/events/
PLUS! You can find Santa's route for Saturday Dec. 4. He is going to be riding in a fire truck starting at 10 a.m. Click on the Christmas Tree event to find out where he's going to be at.
