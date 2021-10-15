Booster shot endorsed by health advisers for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients

WASHINGTON (AP/KION-TV)) -- U.S. health advisers announced their endorsement of booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration panel said this morning that a potential booster shot should be offered at least two months after immunization but additional information on a firm time was not suggested.

Overall, the FDA isn't bound by this vote, but its final decision could expand the booster campaign in the United States.

Pfizer's efforts to provide booster doses began last month for people at high risk of COVID-19 following FDA approval, while an FDA advisory panel recommended the same approach for Moderna.