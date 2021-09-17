Northbound Highway 1 traffic in Marina slows after rollover crash where passenger was ejected

Top Stories

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A woman has been transported to a local hospital after being ejected from a vehicle involved in a rollover crash in the Marina area.

CHP-Monterey said investigators are still on scene at Highway 1 and 8th Street.

The extent of the woman's injuries are not known at this time, however CHP said she was ejected into the center median along the Highway during this solo-vehicle crash.

The left lane close to the center divide is closed to traffic, but other lanes are open.

CHP is asking commuters to avoid the area if possible as they continue investigating.