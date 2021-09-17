Skip to Content
Northbound Highway 1 traffic in Marina slows after rollover crash where passenger was ejected

KION

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A woman has been transported to a local hospital after being ejected from a vehicle involved in a rollover crash in the Marina area.

CHP-Monterey said investigators are still on scene at Highway 1 and 8th Street.

The extent of the woman's injuries are not known at this time, however CHP said she was ejected into the center median along the Highway during this solo-vehicle crash.

The left lane close to the center divide is closed to traffic, but other lanes are open.

CHP is asking commuters to avoid the area if possible as they continue investigating.

  1. The way people drive on US1 through Monterey etc is so bad I am surprised these accidents do not happen multiple times a day. Speeding, tailgating, not using signals, looking at the iPhones. Calling them morons, would be insulting to morons.

