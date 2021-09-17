Skip to Content
CHP: Three people rescued after car ends up in ocean at Sunny Cove Beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Three people, including two juveniles, had to be rescued from a car that was found in the ocean at Sunny Cove Beach.

CHP-Santa Cruz says the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

It was at Sunny Cove Beach that they found a black Nissan Sedan "completely submerged" with multiple people still in the car at the time.

CHP says the occupants were rescued but had to be transported for unknown injuries.

Now investigators are trying to learn how the car ended up in the water, and what they need to do logistically to get the car out of the water.

