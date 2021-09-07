Loaded gun found at Washington Middle School

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Parents from Washington Middle School in Salinas received an alarming notification on Tuesday night: during a random search, a K-9 alerted school officials to a loaded handgun inside a student's backpack.

School administrations say while a serious incident was prevented, the discovery sends a ripple effect in school safety.

No further details were given surrounding the situation.

Families are reminded about the available resources for students who feel bullied or harassed.

"We are disappointed and very concerned that this was brought to school by a student. Although routine searches and safety protocols have prevented a serious incident, we understand that this creates a ripple effect on campus in terms of school safety."