United Way of Monterey County and Meals on Wheels partner to provide meals to those in isolation for COVID-19

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Meals on Wheels is expanding its food delivery program to support COVID-19 patients in isolation in the Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley.

The services are done in partnership with the United Way of Monterey County and allow for food to be delivered to those in isolation once a day for ten days.

Participating communities include Carmel Valley and the Cachagua area, Big Sur, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, Monterey, Del Rey Oaks, Seaside and Marina.

Salinas Valley communities that are participating include Castroville, Prunedale, Las Lomas, Royal Oaks, Moss Landing, Greenfield, Gonzales, Soledad, King City and Salinas.

To be eligible for the program residents must stay in home. Meals on Wheels says this program is designed to address food-related needs as patients are in isolation.

To find out if you qualify you can contact Brenda Rivas if you live in the Salinas Valley at 831-758-6325. You can also send an email to brendar@mowsalinas.org.

To find out if you qualify as a Monterey Peninsula resident for the program you can contact Patrick Sheridan at 831-375-4454, ext. 117. You can email Sheridan at psheridan@mowmp.org