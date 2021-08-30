King City substitute teacher facing misconduct allegations

Top Stories

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- King City Police are looking into reports that a substitute teacher inappropriately touched a 5th grader at Santa Lucia Elementary School.

Investigators say the parent of the student brought the allegations to them, claiming a substitute teacher touched their child during the school day in an inappropriate manner.

Police say they were also notified by the school of the incident.

The King City Union School District issued a statement regarding the incident to KION saying the accused individual is "not a substitute teacher at this time."

The District personnel made all the notifications to responsible parties and parents on Friday afternoon, August 27, 2021, after the school's review of the incident. The accused individual is not a substitute teacher at this time. Rory L. Livingston, King City Union school district superintendent

King City PD says they're working to determine if criminal conduct occurred.

They're also asking parents who have 5th grade children at Santa Lucia School to speak with their children to "evaluate if their children may have had what they believe to be inappropriate contact with a 5th grade substitute teacher" on August 27 of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD at (831) 385-4848; Sergeant John Dow at (831) 386-5969 or

jdow@kingcity.com; or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Anonymous calls will also be taken. Police did not release info identifying the substitute teacher.