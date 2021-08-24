Capitola Police: Estranged husband believed to have killed wife in murder-suicide

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide with crime scenes in Aptos and Capitola.

Capitola Police say they were checking on the welfare of a woman in her 60's at her Capitola home on August 23 after the daughter of the woman claimed she hadn't heard from her mother all throughout the weekend.

When police arrived at the home on the 4300 Block of Diamond Street, they found the woman dead and having suffered "visible trauma to her body."

Investigators say they found evidence that the estranged husband of the woman had committed the act and received a warrant to search his home on Alta Drive in Aptos.

When officers entered the home they discovered the man had committed suicide.

The names of the victim and the suspect are not being released as Capitola PD says they're continuing their investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Capitola Police at 831-475-4242