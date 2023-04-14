Bouyea, Quinones earn G League postseason honors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Even after the season, two local NBA G League fan-favorites continue to add to their résumés. Jamaree Bouyea and Lester Quinones both earning several postseason honors.

Sioux Falls Skyforce guard and Seaside native Jamaree Bouyea was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team and the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

Bouyea averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists across 37 games. The Palma grad was also called up this season, playing with both the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards. Bouyea played in five regular season NBA games between the two teams. His best performance coming against the Denver Nuggets on February 13, when he logged 10 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Joining Bouyea on the NBA G League All-Rookie team is Santa Cruz Warriors guard Lester Quinones. He averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists with the Sea Dubs, earning himself the title of NBA G League Most Improved Player.

Quinones started in 31 games for Santa Cruz, dropping a career-high 46 points and 12 rebounds against the Salt Lake City Stars on March 15.

He was also named NBA G League Player of the Week twice this season and earned himself a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.