today at 6:33 PM
Published 5:48 PM

Evacuation orders for several Watsonville neighborhoods issued

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple neighborhoods in Watsonville are now under evacuation orders as the City of Watsonville prepares for a potentially dangerous storm to enter the city.

The map provided below highlights the neighborhoods needing to evacuate in blue.

Many of them are located along Bridge Street from Beverly all the way down to Main.

Parts of Bronte Avenue and Tuttle are also included.

The city is doing this ahead of yet more rainfall after homes and businesses were flooded during a New Years Eve storm.

For a more detailed look at the map and to see if where you live is impacted, click here

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

