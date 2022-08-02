Tiger Woods announces new junior golf event at Pebble Beach to debut in October

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., (KION TV): In October, Junior golfers will have an experience of a lifetime thanks to a golfing icon who created his own moments on 17 Mile Drive.

Tiger Woods' TGR Live, Pebble Beach Company and TaylorMade are joining forces to host the TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade from Oct. 8-10.

The event will have 60 boy and 60 girl junior golfers will compete over two days at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay. The Hay is the nine hole short course which was re-designed by Woods and reopened in 2021.

“Hosting this event at The Hay at Pebble Beach is a perfect venue to showcase a fun and competitive atmosphere for a talented group of young golfers," Woods said in a press release.

A 27-hole qualifying round will take place on The Hay on the first day of competition followed by championship and consolation matches at Spanish Bay.

Pebble Beach Company President and CEO David Stivers is thrilled that Woods chose Pebble Beach as the venue for this inaugural event.

“Tiger has a storied history with Pebble Beach, and we are thrilled to deepen it through the TGR JR Invitational,” Stivers said. "This event, with the support of our long-time partners at TaylorMade, will further our mission by providing young golfers an experience that will last a lifetime.”

Junior golfers who are interested in applying for this event will be accepted through Aug. 21. You can apply at www.tgrjrinvitational.com/application.

It will be a busy week for the TGR Foundation. Woods will also be hosting the Tiger Woods Invitational which benefits his foundation on Oct. 10-12. The charity event will take place at Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.