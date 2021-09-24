Two people arrested in King City for stealing a car

Local News

KING CITY, Calif. (KMUV) The King City Police Department arrested two people after a vehicle was reported stolen in King City around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police reported that the owner of the vehicle left his car running and entered a local convenience store. While an officer was contacting the owner to report the theft, another officer spotted the car driving near Division Street and S. Second Street. The suspects attempted to flee but were eventually arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail car theft.