Monterey County details how pandemic, fires affected local agriculture

Local News

CENTRAL COAST Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner has released a new report showing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires on local agriculture, but also how it has overcome obstacles.

Strawberries are the new number one crop on the Central Coast, according to the report. Spinach, celery and livestock moved up to the top 10 crops. While leaf lettuce had a 15.2% decrease from 2019, dropping to the second most valuable crop. Organic production went up and cannabis value went up.

KION's Erika Bratten looks further into the report and talks with a strawberry farmer to hear why the crop has done so well this past year. That story is tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.