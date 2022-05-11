Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 2:02 PM

Soledad Police warn of people posing as PG&E employees

MGN

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police are warning the public about scammers posing as PG&E employees or contractors.

Police warn these people might ask for account information or attempt to enter homes.

Police offer the following tips to stay safe from these scammers:

  • Call PG&E if a person claiming to be an employee shows identification and you still feel uncomfortable. We will verify an appointment and/or the presence of PG&E in the community. If you still feel threatened, notify local law enforcement.
  • You will receive an automated or personal call from a gas service representative from PG&E prior to a scheduled visit.

For more information, you can go to PG&E's scam page here.

Crime
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content