Soledad Police warn of people posing as PG&E employees

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police are warning the public about scammers posing as PG&E employees or contractors.

Police warn these people might ask for account information or attempt to enter homes.

Police offer the following tips to stay safe from these scammers:

Call PG&E if a person claiming to be an employee shows identification and you still feel uncomfortable. We will verify an appointment and/or the presence of PG&E in the community. If you still feel threatened, notify local law enforcement.

You will receive an automated or personal call from a gas service representative from PG&E prior to a scheduled visit.

For more information, you can go to PG&E's scam page here.