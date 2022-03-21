Hollister man found guilty for harassing a woman over the phone

MONTEREY Calif. (KION) A Hollister man has been found guilty of harassing a woman with multiple phone calls.

The Monterey County District Attorney's office said a woman initially contacted Monterey Police after a series of unwanted advances from 57-year-old, Troy Marc Patterson. According to the District Attorney's office, Patterson ignored the report against him and continued to call the woman repeatedly in 2019.

Authorities said Patterson left more than 13 minutes of voicemails confessing his love to the married woman and continued to call on several other occasions.

Patterson was sentenced to 140 days in custody and a seven-year criminal protective order prohibiting him from contacting the woman.