Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 10:51 PM

Hollister man found guilty for harassing a woman over the phone

<i>Artur Debat/Moment Mobile ED/Getty Images</i><br/>Cell phone bills remain immune to inflation.
Moment Editorial/Getty Images
Artur Debat/Moment Mobile ED/Getty Images
Cell phone bills remain immune to inflation.

MONTEREY Calif. (KION) A Hollister man has been found guilty of harassing a woman with multiple phone calls.

The Monterey County District Attorney's office said a woman initially contacted Monterey Police after a series of unwanted advances from 57-year-old, Troy Marc Patterson. According to the District Attorney's office, Patterson ignored the report against him and continued to call the woman repeatedly in 2019.

Authorities said Patterson left more than 13 minutes of voicemails confessing his love to the married woman and continued to call on several other occasions.

Patterson was sentenced to 140 days in custody and a seven-year criminal protective order prohibiting him from contacting the woman. 

Crime
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Rosenthal

Sarah Rosenthal is the Evening Producer and Fill-in Anchor for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content