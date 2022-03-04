Juvenile arrested in Greenfield for suspected murder attempt

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A minor was arrested for attempted murder in Greenfield on Friday after police said they found a man stabbed in the torso.

Greenfield police said they responded to a domestic disturbance near 8th Street and Maple Avenue around 4 p.m. The suspected minor was identified and arrested for the stabbing, according to authorities.

Police said the minor was taken to the Monterey County Jail and the stabbing victim is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.