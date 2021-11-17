“Ghost” gun found in stolen vehicle in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside Police said they found a loaded "ghost" gun while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said, the vehicle was found unoccupied in the area of Kenneth Street and Lowell Place.

Police added after further investigation, they were led to the home of the 18 year old and 19 year old suspects where they found a second firearm and stolen property during a search.

One of the suspects was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, violation of probation, violation of a court order, and burglary.

The other suspect was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of multi-burst trigger activator, possession of machinegun, and conversion of a firearm into a machinegun. Both suspects were booked into the Monterey County Jail.