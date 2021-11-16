Seaside Police searching for man that tried to rob Disco Mania

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside Police are looking for a suspect that fire three gunshots in Disco Mania and appeared to try to rob the business on Saturday.

On Nov. 13, 2021 at around 7 p.m., a male suspect entered into Disco Mania, 1224 Fremont Boulevard, Seaside, California, with a handgun and fired three shots, according to Seaside Police. They reported that the suspect attempted to gain access to the business’ office, but wasn't able to and left heading north on Virginia Street.

The police described the suspect to be a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, with black hair, and a light complexion. The suspect was wearing a blue LA hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves, and had a California flag backpack.

If you have any information about this attempted armed robbery, you can contact:

Detective Suarez – (831) 899-6858

Detective Sergeant Doza – (831) 899-6751

Anonymous Tip-Line – (831) 899-6282