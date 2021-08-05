Two men arrested for attempted car break-in, possibly linked to 10 other burglaries

Crime

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested after being accused of breaking into a car near the 300 block of Third Street.

On August 3, at around 12:55 a.m., the two men were reportedly seen trying to break into a car. The owner of that car says they scared off the two suspects by activating the panic button on the car. The witness then told a nearby police officer about the incident.

Hollister police responded and tracked down an 18-year-old from Modesto, California and a 20-year-old from Hollister.

The 18-year-old was booked on charges of Burglary, Conspiracy, Loitering, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and carrying a switchblade knife.

The 20-year-old was booked on charges of Burglary, Conspiracy, Loitering, possession of burglary tools and tampering with a vehicle.

Further investigation shows the two suspects could possibly be connected to about 10 similar auto burglaries that happened in the early morning hours of August 1 of 2021 in Hollister.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Jose Ornelas at the Hollister Police Department at 636-4330. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

