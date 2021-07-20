Hollister Police responds to multiple calls involving guns and juveniles over a busy weekend

Crime

HOLLSITER, Calif. (KION) A busy weekend started for the Hollister Police Department on Thursday, July 15. Police responded to several calls involving guns and juveniles until Sunday afternoon, July 18.

On July 15 around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wentz Alley and San Benito Street. They responded to a large fight with weapons. When officers arrived, they heard sounds of guns being fired. They then saw people flea in different directions. One person was arrested for resisting officers. Officials' investigation finds a fight broke out between two groups and ended in gunfire.

On July 17 around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of South Street about juveniles looking into vehicles. Officers arrived and found a 14, 15, and 16-year-old fleeing in different directions. Officers managed to capture all three juveniles. One of the juveniles had an item connected to a theft from a vehicle. He was arrested for that offense. The other juveniles were cited for curfew and other violations. They were all released to their parents.

As one of those juveniles was being taken home, officers located two juveniles running in the area of Central Avenue and Westside Boulevard. One juvenile was 16 years old and the other was 12 years old. One had a glock “ghost” gun and ammunition. The 16 year old was arrested for gun related charges. The 12 year old was released to their parents.

On Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Hillcrest Road about another gun call. A local Hollister resident found another “ghost” gun in the backyard of a house and wanted to turn the firearm over to the police.

Anyone with information about these investigations are asked to contact the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. People who want to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME.