Drugs, weapons arrest made in Salinas

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police arrested three men that were found to be in possession of meth and illegal firearms Saturday.

The Salinas Police Department served a search warrant at a property on the 700 block of Middlefield Road. It was there that K9 Oakley discovered four ounces of meth and two illegal firearms.

Officers also found $44,000 dollars in cash.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Paul Leyba and 34-year-old Juan Perez, both of whom are felons. 32-year-old Sammy Leyba, who is currently on felony gang probation in Monterey County, was also placed under arrest.

All three suspects were booked into the Monterey County Jail on various drugs and weapons charges.