Marina Police Department looking for attempted homicide suspect

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is looking for a man accussed of stabbing somone at the Walmart on Beach Road Friday.

Marina Police responded to the Walmart at 150 Beach Rd. at 10:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one victim bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Police say that person was transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Further investigation revealed 23-year-old Salinas resident Eli Jose Quezada as the suspect.

Quezada reportedly fled the scene in a blue Lexus IS250 Sedan with a California license plate reading 7KWG970. The car has chrome rims.

Anyone with any information regarding Quezada's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Marina Police Department at (831) 3844-7575. Those who'd prefer to leave an anonymous tip can call (831) 884-1286.