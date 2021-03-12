Suspect turns himself in after attempting to swim away from deputies in Moss Landing

Crime

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A foot pursuit went from land to sea as Monterey County Sheriff deputies attempted to track down a man at Moss Landing State Beach with fraudulent car registration tags.

Investigators identified the man as Christopher Moreno and say he was found standing beside a vehicle holding a bottle of alcohol at the beach.

When deputies approached him, investigators say Moreno took off and dove into the water to escape.

The sheriff's office says Moreno tried swimming across the harbor while deputies waited him out on both sides of the harbor.

Moreno eventually tried hiding under a dock before turning himself in as the waters proved to be too cold to hide out in.

Weapon found in a car at Moss Landing State Beach where a man attempted to flee sheriff deputies by swimming across the harbor.

At the car Moreno fled from, deputies located another individual, Yolanda Torrez, as well as drugs and a loaded firearm.

Both Torrez and Moreno were placed under arrest and are facing felony charges.