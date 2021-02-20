Two people treated for gunshot wounds after attempted homicide

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) One man and one woman are being treated for gunshot wounds after an attempted homicide in the Denny's parking lot on North Main Street Friday night.

Officers with the Salinas Police Department responded to the scene at 9:46 p.m., where they found a 44-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both people were transported to local hospitals. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garcia at (831)758-7132 or email him at Chayeneg@ci.salinas.ca.us. If you would like to remain anonymous call the Salinas Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (831)775-4222.