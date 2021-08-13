Skip to Content
Central Coasting
By
today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:21 AM

The last Shelby Cobra to be auctioned in Monterey Car Week

Melody Waintal KION

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) If you've seen the film Ford vs Ferrari, you've probably know Carroll Shelby and his 427 Cobra.

Now, the last Cobra Shelby worked on will be at the auction on Saturday at Mecum Auction for $2 million. We spoke to Chris Theodore who oversaw the design and worked closely with Shelby for many years at Ford.

KION's Melody Waintal will have the full story during our special Central Coasting newscast tonight at 5 p.m.

Car Week / Events / Lifestyle / Local News / Monterey / Monterey County / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content