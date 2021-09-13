Santa Cruz County proposes ordinance to stop discriminatory 9-1-1 calls

Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is introducing a new ordinance to ban discriminatory reports made to law enforcement. The ordinance will be introduced to the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says these types of reports against people of color cause harm, anxiety and distrust. They say it also puts unnecessary strain on law enforcement officers responding to false calls.

In a statement, Sheriff Jim Hart says, "Community members should be able to go about their daily lives without the risk of someone calling law enforcement in an attempt to harass them simply because of the color of their skin. We are urging the Board of Supervisors to put this ordinance into place to show we have absolutely no tolerance for racially

motivated 911 calls."

