Santa Cruz non-profit serving foster youth reopens center

Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Office of Education and CASA of Santa Cruz held a press conference for the reopening of the CASA center and the start of a new school year.

CASA of Santa Cruz is a non-profit organization that has been advocating for youth since 1992. Community volunteers receive training and are appointed by a judge to become court-appointed special advocates.

Due to the pandemic, CASA had to close is its doors last year and mentors were only able to communicate with the children virtually.

With the help of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education, these children were able to receive a backpack filled with school supplies.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.