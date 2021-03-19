Band and cheerleading coaches say students should be allowed to perform at games

Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Sideline cheer, band, drum-line and other groups will not be allowed to attend sporting events due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As practices for sports like football get started, cheer and band are considered "support groups," but cheer groups argue that cheerleading should be considered a sport.

Band and cheer are allowed to resume practices for competitions but some have raised concerns that some schools may not have the financial resources to allow them to participate in competitions.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m., KION's Jocelyn Ortega hears from parents and coaches who say students should be allowed to perform.