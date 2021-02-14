Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day at Fisherman’s Wharf

Central Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

Businesses at Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey saw an influx of customers on Valentine's Day following the lift of the Stay at Home Order.

Tourists and locals alike flocked to restaurants and gift shops to make new memories with their loved ones.

At Scales Seafood and Steaks, couples celebrating their anniversary say this was their first time celebrating a holiday outdoors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We weren’t able to go to Hawaii so we love being by the water so, Monterey, hands down, this is our place to go to," says tourist Rosie Dominguez.

Rosie was celebrating 36 years of marriage with her husband Eddie Domingez, who says Monterey was as close as they could get to a vacation during a pandemic.

Santa Cruz residents Mel Flores and Nicole Yerena celebrated their second anniversary.

“It’s been wonderful, I guess just spending it with my partner you now, and just being together and stuff and I also got my cats and I dressed them up, it’s really cute," says Yerena.

Flores tells KION why she fell in love with Yerena.

“Her voice, the way every time I hear her sing a song…kind of the only person I really can talk to about anything and everything," says Flores.

Yerena explains she and Flores were unable to go out for 11 months because of quarantine.

Despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, the couples say being with each other is most important.

Business owners on Fisherman's Wharf say they hope to see another big turnout next year.