Student athlete recruitment hindered by pandemic

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The hopes and dreams of California student athletes trying to make it to the pros have not been dashed entirely despite restrictions on competitive sports in the state.



“If their dream is to play a college sport, they should not give up on that,” said California State University Monterey Bay Athletic Director Kirby Garry.



Garry said there’s a logjam of student athletes. Some athletes are debating whether to extend their graduation timeline. Athletes extending their graduation means fewer roster spots for coaches having to fill.



“Those athletes that they feel that maybe we're on track to graduate, that scholarship money becomes available for the next class of recruits,” said Garry. “If that older group stays longer, maybe there's less scholarship to offer for incoming freshmen because we work on a budget. So I think it's really affected, everyone.”



Some coaches are looking at games pre covid and also the limited competitions going on in and out of state. Despite coaches not being able to travel, Gary said coaches are continuing to interact with potential recruits behind a screen via email or zoom. “I know coaches really like to see in person full game footage,” said Garry. “But if there's any way to get coach's attention, video clips, everybody has a camera in their hand these days with phones. Any ability to show themselves off to get awareness, exposure, I would encourage it for sure.”



Garry said it’s important for students to let their coaches know that it’s their aspiration to play at a college level. He also encourages them to reach out to coaches at schools that line up with their academic pursuits.

