Gonzales High School seniors at risk of not graduating during pandemic

Central Coast

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) Gonzales High School seniors are at risk of not graduating June 2021, according to findings shared at a school board meeting.

Nearly half of the students are not on track to graduate, according to the findings, which is about 108 students out of the 228 total.

"Based on the number of 'D's (423) and 'F's (1080) awarded as the first semester final grade, GHS needs to offer approximately 36.5 sections of core classes to enable students to get back on track for college eligibility," said Yvette Irving, the Superintendent of the Gonzales Unified School District.

