Monterey Fire to begin conducting fire safety inspections

Wildfires

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Fire Department will start fire safety inspections on June 1, 2021 as the state prepares for wildfire season amid extremely dry conditions. The inspections will be for homes located in areas at risk for a wildland fire within the cities of Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, and Sand City.

Inspections are done annually to help minimize the spread and growth of potential wildfires. They're also to help prevent any local homeowners from losing their home to fires.

When inspections are completed, Monterey Fire says they will only leave notices on a home if the homeowner needs to take action to improve their home safety. The notices will be left on or near the door.

Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety recommends taking these actions to ensure home safety in case of wildland fires: