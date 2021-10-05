Skip to Content
California News
By
today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:18 AM

Governor Newsom to sign early childhood legislation

MGN

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Days after California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students in California, he is set to sign legislation pertaining to early childhood education.

According to the Governor’s press office, the $123.9 billion package promises “free, high-quality, inclusive pre-kindergarten for all four-year-olds,” expands dual-language offerings, and $1.9 billion in college savings funds.

Central Coast / Education / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Principi

Lisa Principi is a reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content