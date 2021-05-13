Woman rescued from Northern California creek

California News

PUTAH CREEK, Calif. (KION) -- A woman has been rescued from the middle of a creek after clinging to a tree for safety.

It happened Wednesday May 12, in Putah Creek near Middletown, California around noon.

Deputies with Solano and Yolo Counties responded to a report of the woman stuck in the middle of the river. Other crews along with a CHP helicopter also arrived, while a rescue swimming from the fire department made his way to the victim.

The helicopter lowered a crew member to the area and hoisted the victim from the creek.

Her identity is unknown, but she is expected to be okay.

CHP- Golden Gate Division Air Operations says the rescue went smoothly because of the joint agency training over the past several years.