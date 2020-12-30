Governor Newsom announces plans to open Elementary Schools in phases

California News

(KION) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is pledging to advance California's Safe Schools for All Plan with legislation.

The plan will allow for a phased return to in-person learning in a safe way. It will also provide support and accountability for a clear plan to minimize in-school transmissions.

Distance learning will still be an option. This will benefit parents and students who choose it's best or whose health status doesn't allow them to return to school just yet.

The legislation will be built on four pillars.

Funding - $2 Billion dollars will be allocated at the beginning of 2021 for the safe reopening of schools in February, with a priority for returning young children up to second grade. Safety & Mitigation - The Administration will focus on implementation of key measures including testing, PPE, contact tracing, and vaccinations. Oversight & Assistance - The Safe School for All Plan team will provide hands-on support to help schools develop and implement their COVID-19 Safety Plans. Transparency & Accountability - A state dashboard and hotline will be available for families to check their school's reopening status, available funding, and information related to in-school transmissions.

Newsom's Administration says they are committed to doing everything it can to make in-person instruction in schools safe for students and staff.

With growing evidence that with the right precautions can effectively stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools — especially in elementary schools, the Safe Schools for All Plan focuses on ensuring careful implementation. The planned phased-in approach recognizes that with core safety measures in place, younger children are at a lower risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19.



