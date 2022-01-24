Developer steps up plans to demolish historic Sparks church

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A historic church in Sparks designed by one of Nevada’s most prolific architects is facing demolition. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that a developer has obtained a demolition permit for the Immaculate Conception Church. The church was built in 1932 by Frederick DeLongchamps, the architect credited with designing more than 500 buildings in Nevada including the State Capitol in Carson City. After being used by a Catholic congregation for decades, the church bounced around between owners until it was sold to local developers last year. A spokesman for Silverwing Development declined to comment. The permit expires in June.