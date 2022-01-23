Las Vegas police search pond for evidence in a homicide case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a pond in North Las Vegas has been partially drained as part of a homicide investigation. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, police have not disclosed what detectives and a dive team found at the bottom of Aliante Nature Discovery Park or any details about the homicide case. All police will say is that evidence was located and the pond was refilled. Some visitors at the park told the Review-Journal that they saw police in scuba gear and what looked like metal detectors during the water drainage and they had concerns about the wildlife at the park. City officials say water levels were never low enough to harm the fish and wildlife at the pond.