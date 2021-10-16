COVID-19 underscores need to diversify Tahoe tourist economy

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A nonprofit group’s new report raises concerns about changes in the workforce at Lake Tahoe and the future of the area’s economy, including looming impacts from climate change. It says the COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of its increasing dependence on tourism as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere. Tourism now accounts for more than 60% of Lake Tahoe’s $5 billion regional economy _ up from 40% in 2010. The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the findings underscore the need to seek more economic diversity, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled work force.