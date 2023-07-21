Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived. Messi is expected to play Friday night when Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning. It’s unclear how much Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and someone who Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham calls the best player ever, will be on the field in his debut. He signed a 2-1/2 year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually.