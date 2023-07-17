Small tornado hits northwestern Puerto Rico, downing trees and power lines

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say a small and rare tornado that swept briefly through a town in northwestern Puerto Rico damaged homes and caused at least one landslide. The U.S. National Weather Service said the tornado touched down in the coastal town of Aguada on Sunday afternoon. The agency said it would analyze the damage to determine the tornado’s classification. Government officials told reporters on Monday that the tornado downed power lines and trees and tore off at least one roof of a small home before it moved out to sea. They are still estimating the damage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.