Vatican reports income boost in charitable fund, even as donations dip following financial scandals

The Vatican says a key charitable fund, Peter’s Pence, doubled its income in the last year to 107 million euros. That windfall comes even as donations from the rank-and-file faithful dipped slightly following years of scandal over financial mismanagement at the Holy See. The United States remains the biggest contributor to the fund, followed last year by South Korea. It’s the second year that the Holy See has published a dedicated financial statement for the Peter’s Pence fund, part of Pope Francis’ push for greater financial transparency in a bid to assure the faithful that their contributions are being put to good use.

