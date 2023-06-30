Riots erupt in French Caribbean territories in reaction to unrest in France over teen’s death

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Riots have erupted in French Caribbean territories to protest the police shooting death of a teenager in a Paris suburb, with at least one person killed as people set fire to dumpsters and damaged buildings. The worst violence so far has been in French Guiana, where authorities say that police officers came under fire and that a stray bullet killed a 54-year-old government worker late Thursday in the capital, Cayenne. Smaller demonstrations have been reported in the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

