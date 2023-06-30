Minnesota saw 20% jump in abortions last year, partly due to patients from restrictive states

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota recorded a 20% jump in abortions in 2022. That’s partly because more patients are traveling from states that have banned or limited abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Minnesota Department of Health says in an annual report that over 16% of the more than 12,000 abortions performed in the state last year involved women from elsewhere. And the Star Tribune reports the number of abortions involving women from other states or countries was double the 2021 total. Last year marked a sharp reversal of a gradual decline in abortions in Minnesota since the late 1980s.

