Maine governor vetoes proposal sought by tribes to ensure they benefit from federal laws

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty. She vetoed a proposal Friday aimed at ensuring all federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement. The governor says the bill is vague and confusing, and will lead to costly and lengthy lawsuits. The Mills administration contends there have been protracted lawsuits even when the law is clearly spelled out under the 1980 land claims settlement. But the veto may not be the final word. Both the Maine House and Senate approved the bill with bipartisan majorities big enough to override the veto.

