Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen had been a huge Facebook fan. Now he’s threatening to ban it

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s long-serving, tough-talking leader, Hun Sen, says he is considering banning Facebook in his country, largely because he is fed up with the abuse he receives on it from his political foes abroad. On Wednesday, he suddenly announced he will no longer upload to Facebook and will instead depend on Telegram to get his message across. His announcement came just a day before a quasi-independent review board recommended that Hun Sen’s Facebook and Instagram accounts be suspended for six months for using language that it judged could incite violence. Hun Sen on Friday explained on Telegram that he had closed his account, and threatened to have Facebook banned in Cambodia if it kept carrying messages he considers unfair from his political opponents in exile.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK Associated Press

