Biden blames GOP for student loan ruling as 2024 political consequences loom
By WILL WEISSERT and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden insisted Friday that “this fight is not over” after the Supreme Court struck down his $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan. He’s blaming Republican opposition and hoping to direct the ire of millions of borrowers toward them rather than his own party during next year’s election. The president planned an address to lay out a series of actions to provide continued relief to 43 million student loan borrowers, but in the meantime tried to stay on the political offensive against the GOP. “The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning,” Biden said in a statement.