UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar international groups from Afghan education sector

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N’s agency on children says it is deeply concerned about Taliban plans to bar international organizations from Afghanistan’s education sector. It’s the latest restriction imposed on aid groups, following the ban in December on Afghan female staff working at international and national NGOs. UNICEF said Thursday over 500,000 children, including over 300,000 girls, could lose out on quality learning if international NGOs are no longer allowed to operate and forced to hand over their portfolios to national NGOs. The agency is meeting Education Ministry officials to discuss the situation. No one from the ministry was immediately available for comment.

