Mother fatally shot by neighbor after yearslong feud over playing children, sheriff says

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor’s home after what officials characterized as a 2 1/2-year feud over playing children. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she died. Woods says deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 in connection with the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Woods says detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any possible criminal charges.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.